Evolent Health (EVH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Evolent Health to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 2.19. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,807 shares of company stock worth $7,396,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

