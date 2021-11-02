Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOL. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 443.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVOL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 72,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,700. Evolving Systems has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $33.46 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

