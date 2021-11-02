ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $128.59

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.59 and last traded at $128.59, with a volume of 3380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Get ExlService alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 1,175.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.