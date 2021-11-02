Expensify Prices IPO at $23.00-$25.00 Per Share (EXFY)

Expensify (EXFY) plans to raise $233 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, November 10th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 9,700,000 shares at $23.00-$25.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Expensify generated $112.5 million in revenue and $3 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $1.9 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Piper Sandler, JMP Securities and Loop Capital Markets were co-managers.

Expensify provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Expensify is a cloud-based expense management software platform that helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money. Every day, people from all walks of life in organizations around the world use Expensify to scan and reimburse receipts from flights, hotels, coffee shops, office supplies and ride shares. Since our founding in 2008, we have added over 10 million members to our community, and processed and automated over 1.1 billion expense transactions on our platform, freeing people to spend less time managing expenses and more time doing the things they love. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an average of 639,000 paid members across 53,000 companies and over 200 countries and territories used Expensify to make money easy. “.

Expensify was founded in 2008 and has 140 employees. The company is located at 401 SW 5th Ave., Portland, Oregon 97204, US and can be reached via phone at (971) 365-3939 or on the web at http://www.expensify.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.