Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Earnings Results

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fabrinet stock traded up $12.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,514. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $109.56.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

