Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Facebook were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $1,376,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 304,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,734,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.76. The company had a trading volume of 445,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,604,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total value of $28,062,219.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,352,158 shares of company stock valued at $834,075,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

