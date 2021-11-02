Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,066,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 127,001 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Facebook worth $1,414,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 304,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $89,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $17,046,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,352,158 shares of company stock valued at $834,075,806. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.76. 445,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,604,650. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $941.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.