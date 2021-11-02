Faceter 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $348.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Faceter has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $348.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00219830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00096714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

