Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.41). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

FATE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.86. 557,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,044. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

