Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 15,588.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,344 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth $421,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth $42,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

