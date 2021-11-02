FibroGen (FGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect FibroGen to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,898. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In other news, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

