Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Short Interest Up 36.1% in October

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Field Trip Health stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTRP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:FTRP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,527. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 19.06 and a quick ratio of 19.05. Field Trip Health has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Field Trip Health will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

