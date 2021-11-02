Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Shares of Financial Institutions stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $32.24. 22,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.16. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 34.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the second quarter worth $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

