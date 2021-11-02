Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.32

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.32 and traded as high as C$36.89. Finning International shares last traded at C$36.76, with a volume of 161,252 shares trading hands.

FTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 2.265156 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$65,610.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$165,022.73. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$253,044.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,599 shares in the company, valued at C$7,577,813.04.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

