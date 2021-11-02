First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.73. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $222,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FBNC traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 213,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,311. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.25. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

