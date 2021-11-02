First Trust Advisors LP Has $35.05 Million Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $35,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.01.

NYSE:DQ opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

