First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $29,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AGO opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.95. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.