First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,440,475 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 413,626 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,440,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Seagate Technology worth $36,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.43. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.95 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.