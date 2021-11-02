First Trust Advisors LP Sells 276,893 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Floor & Decor worth $30,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,916 shares of company stock worth $37,267,526. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FND opened at $139.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $140.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

