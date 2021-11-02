First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $30,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH stock opened at $297.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.31 and a 1-year high of $304.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.09.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

