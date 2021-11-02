First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCEF. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCEF opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

