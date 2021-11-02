FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.

FE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.