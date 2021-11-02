Five Point (FPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FPH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. 550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,807. Five Point has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five Point stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Five Point worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

