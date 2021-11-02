Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fluor were worth $34,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,670.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Fluor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

