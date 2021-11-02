Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $757.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.85. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

