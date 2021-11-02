Fmr LLC Buys 1,756 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.40.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $188.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.23 and a twelve month high of $206.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.13 and its 200-day moving average is $168.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.97 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.