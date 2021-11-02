Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 346,284 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,642 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,805,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,198,000 after acquiring an additional 274,121 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,318,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,199,000 after acquiring an additional 119,517 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of PNW opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

