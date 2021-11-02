Fmr LLC Grows Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 52,757.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in The First Bancorp were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in The First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $249,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The First Bancorp by 41.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The First Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

