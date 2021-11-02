Fmr LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,968 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after buying an additional 1,493,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 539,008 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 23.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,232,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 235,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 191.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 219,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 186,852 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $727.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

