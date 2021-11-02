Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 148.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Northrim BanCorp worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRIM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.77. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 28.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

