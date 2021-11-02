Fmr LLC Sells 201 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 103.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage stock opened at $133.19 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $133.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

