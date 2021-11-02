Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.12 Million

Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post sales of $445.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $448.57 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $331.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.09. 263,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,320. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after buying an additional 141,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 82,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

