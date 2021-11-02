FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

