FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

NYSE JHG opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

