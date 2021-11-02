FORA Capital LLC Invests $217,000 in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CERE opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.18.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 61,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,826.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.