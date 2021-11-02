FORA Capital LLC Makes New $199,000 Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

SBRA opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.09 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.