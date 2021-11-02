FORA Capital LLC Purchases 1,811 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,626,000 after buying an additional 387,101 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after buying an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after buying an additional 274,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,820,000 after buying an additional 169,957 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $236,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,572 shares of company stock worth $3,045,734. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

