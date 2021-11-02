FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after acquiring an additional 789,655 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after buying an additional 235,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,603,000 after buying an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,126,000 after buying an additional 292,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

