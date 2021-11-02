Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the September 30th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 195.1% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 835,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,067,000 after acquiring an additional 530,827 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fortis by 5,000,000.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Fortis by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,750,000 after acquiring an additional 389,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 327,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $44.53. 302,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

