Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FTS. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.09.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $44.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,849,000 after buying an additional 184,911 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,067,000 after buying an additional 530,827 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Fortis by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,750,000 after buying an additional 389,779 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,804,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,968,000 after acquiring an additional 38,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,310,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,101,000 after acquiring an additional 189,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

