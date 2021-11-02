Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $32.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 427,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.