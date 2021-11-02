Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.15. Fox Factory posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $328.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,875. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.35. 189,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,712. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.79.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

