Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Purchases 200,000 Shares

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,424.61).

FOXT stock opened at GBX 46.80 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. Foxtons Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 32.76 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99). The stock has a market cap of £150.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

