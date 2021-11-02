Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Purchases 200,000 Shares

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,424.61).

FOXT stock opened at GBX 46.80 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. Foxtons Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 32.76 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99). The stock has a market cap of £150.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

