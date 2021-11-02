Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BEN stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. 8,869,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,011. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

