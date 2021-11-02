Frax Price Down 0% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Frax has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $620.94 million and approximately $29.42 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00081877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00074665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00102282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,356.00 or 1.00181678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.79 or 0.07222822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 621,324,683 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

