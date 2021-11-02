frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT Lowered to $55.00

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.71.

frontdoor stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 458.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,243,000 after buying an additional 290,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 705.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 254,986 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after buying an additional 253,388 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,330,000 after buying an additional 226,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,003,000 after buying an additional 208,957 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

