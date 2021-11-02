FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Gap Down to $10.08

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $9.65. FTC Solar shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 9,566 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. Research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 577.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $617,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

