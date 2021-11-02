Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Down 26.5% in October

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FSNB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,632. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

