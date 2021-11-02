FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ:FVCB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. 6,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,290. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $288.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.39.
FVCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.
About FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
