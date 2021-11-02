FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $36.12 on Monday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

